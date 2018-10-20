The Raven and the Seagull

The relationship between Greenland and Denmark is full of fantasy and myths. Danish filmmaker and artist Lasse Lau, together with his performers, have created a sensitive film about authenticity and recreation by letting both elements become a part of the work. The colonial history is entrenched not only in Greenland's infinitely beautiful landscapes, but also in the collective consciousness. But so is a willingness to break with the past and look ahead with a new political self-awareness.
