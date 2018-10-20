* × Change Settings

The Raven and the Seagull Lykkelænder

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018
new The Raven and the Seagull poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Cambridge Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Lasse Lau

Produced by:

Rikke Tambo Andersen

Starring:

Vivi Nielsen and Nukâka

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Danish

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The relationship between Greenland and Denmark is full of fantasy and myths. Danish filmmaker and artist Lasse Lau, together with his performers, have created a sensitive film about authenticity and recreation by letting both elements become a part of the work. The colonial history is entrenched not only in Greenland's infinitely beautiful landscapes, but also in the collective consciousness. But so is a willingness to break with the past and look ahead with a new political self-awareness.

Reviews

The Raven and the Seagull Cast

Vivi Nielsen

Vivi Nielsen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Nukâka

Nukâka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

