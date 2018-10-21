* × Change Settings

Road To Hell Fino all'Inferno

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018
Directed by:

Roberto D'Antona

Written by:

Roberto D'Antona

Produced by:

Roberto D'Antona, Francesco Emulo, Paola Laneve, Annamaria Lorusso and Stefano Pollastro

Starring:

Roberto D'Antona, Francesco Emulo, Annamaria Lorusso, Mirko D'Antona, Michael Segal and Kavita Albizzati

Genres:

Action, Crime, Horror

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three robbers on the run to a new life cross their way with a woman and her son and with the tragic curse they're bringing. On their trail, the mob boss they worked for and a mysterious secret organization of unscrupulous men. During this crazy epic ride to hell, a jealous girlfriend and an former-cop and his brisk methods will join them. At stake, the child's life and the future of the world.

Road To Hell Cast

Roberto D'Antona

Roberto D'Antona headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Road To Hell

Francesco Emulo

Francesco Emulo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Road To Hell

Annamaria Lorusso

Annamaria Lorusso headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Road To Hell

Mirko D'Antona

Mirko D'Antona headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Road To Hell

Michael Segal

Michael Segal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Road To Hell

Kavita Albizzati

Kavita Albizzati headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Road To Hell

