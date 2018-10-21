* × Change Settings

Book of Monsters

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Saturday 27th October 2018
Directed by:

Stewart Sparke

Written by:

Paul Butler

Produced by:

Paul Butler, Cal O'Connell and Stewart Sparke

Starring:

Lyndsey Craine, Michaela Longden, Lizzie Stanton, Anna Dawson, Rose Muirhead and Steph Mossman

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sophie's 18th birthday party becomes a bloodbath when six terrifying monsters descend upon her house, intent on devouring the party guests and killing anyone who tries to leave. As her school friends are torn apart and eaten, Sophie must rally a band of misfits and take up arms to send their party crashers back to hell. To survive the night, Sophie will face her destiny; monsters are real - and she's the only one who can stop them.

Reviews

Book of Monsters Cast

