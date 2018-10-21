* × Change Settings

Departure Aufbruch

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 27th October 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ludwig Wüst

Written by:

Ludwig Wüst and Claudia Martini

Produced by:

Maja Savic and Ludwig Wüst

Starring:

Claudia Martini and Ludwig Wüst

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A man leaves a woman, a woman leaves a man. Both meet for a short while. Great changes await them at the end of this journey.

Reviews

Departure Cast

Claudia Martini

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Ludwig Wüst

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

