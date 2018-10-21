* × Change Settings

First Love

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 27th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
?
new First Love poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Paul Soriano

Written by:

Anjeli Pessumal, Rona Co and Paul Soriano

Produced by:

Paul Soriano and Mark Victor

Starring:

Aga Muhlach, Bea Alonzo, Sandy Andolong, Albie Casiño, Edward Barber and Lee O'Brian

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In what appears to be a serendipitous encounter upon saving the life of a stranger, the calculated and reserved businessman Nick meets the impulsive and optimistic photographer Ali, who believes in destiny and carpe diem, or seizing the day. Nick, who seeks closure for his past mistakes, is drawn towards Ali's spirit and vigor. Despite living with a congenital heart disease and being on the wait-list for a heart transplant, Ali continues to be hopeful about her future. Ali challenges Nick to seize every moment of his life before it's too late. Meanwhile, Nick finds a way to give Ali a new lease on life - even if it means risking one's life and their love for each other.

Reviews

First Love Cast

Aga Muhlach

Aga Muhlach headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First Love

Bea Alonzo

Bea Alonzo headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First Love

Sandy Andolong

Sandy Andolong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First Love

Albie Casiño

Albie Casiño headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First Love

Edward Barber

Edward Barber headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First Love

Lee O'Brian

Lee O'Brian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First Love

Last update was at 13:52 21st October 2018