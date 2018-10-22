* × Change Settings

Lust Lyst

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Saturday 27th October 2018
Directed by:

Severin Eskeland

Written by:

Severin Eskeland

Produced by:

Magdalena From Delis, Severin Eskeland, Reinert Horneland, Jimmi Salomonsen, Magne Steinsvoll, Per-Ingvar Tomren and Raymond Volle

Starring:

Magdalena From Delis, Sondre Krogtoft Larsen, Damian Gallagher, Jimmi Salomonsen, Reinert Horneland and Torill B. Falk

Genres:

Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Norwegian

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A famous crime writer becomes a victim herself after a crazed fan brutally attacks her. She has now isolated herself in her apartment trying to cope and get on with her life, but when she starts to experience more and more strange events not only her psychiatrist, but she also starts to question where reality ends, and fantasy takes over. It doesn't take long before she is convinced that her attacker is back stalking her, but is everything just in her imagination.

Lust Cast

Magdalena From Delis

Magdalena From Delis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lust

Sondre Krogtoft Larsen

Sondre Krogtoft Larsen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lust

Damian Gallagher

Damian Gallagher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lust

Jimmi Salomonsen

Jimmi Salomonsen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lust

Reinert Horneland

Reinert Horneland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lust

Torill B. Falk

Torill B. Falk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lust

