Movie Synopsis:

A famous crime writer becomes a victim herself after a crazed fan brutally attacks her. She has now isolated herself in her apartment trying to cope and get on with her life, but when she starts to experience more and more strange events not only her psychiatrist, but she also starts to question where reality ends, and fantasy takes over. It doesn't take long before she is convinced that her attacker is back stalking her, but is everything just in her imagination.