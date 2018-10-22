* × Change Settings

Marquis de Wavrin

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 27th October 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Grace Winter and Luc Plantier

Documentary

English

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

The Marquis de Wavrin was the first white man to encounter many of the Amazonian Indians, including the "head shrinking" Shuar Indians, at the end of the 1920s. Over 6000 metres of footage filmed between 1920 and 1938, many of now lost tribes, led to his becoming a renowned explorer and ethnographer. This documentary weaves together archival footage, beautiful photographs and anthropological films. De Wavrin was not only one of the pioneers of visual anthropology, but also genuinely interested in the indigenous people he documented.

