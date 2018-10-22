* × Change Settings

Mother of Earth

UK Iranian Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 27th October 2018
new Mother of Earth poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At UK Iranian Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Mahnaz Afzali

Written by:

Mahnaz Afzali

Produced by:

Mojtaba Mirtahmasb

Starring:

Hayedeh Shirzadi and Edmund Lempges

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This documentary takes a brief look at Hayedeh Shirzadi and her husband's shared life, love and work and their attempt to put an end to the dumping and burial of urban garbage. Due to their hard work and ingenuity, 100% of the city of Kermanshah's garbage is now recycled and the bio waste is made into organic fertilizers. Shirzadi studied recycling in Germany. She returned to Iran in order to clean up the environment, to stop the destruction of arable land, and to curb air and water pollution. Her first attempts were ignored but she kept at the local government until she was successful in getting the job of waste manager, first in her birth place Gilane Gharb and then in Kermanshah. She also traveled around Iran and helped establish recycling center in many cities. Today Kermanshah's waste is all recycled and converted into useful products. She is an energetic leader and the fate of the earth is her main concern. Shirzadi has recently launched a site for recycling construction rubble.

Reviews

Mother of Earth Cast

