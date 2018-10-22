Movie Synopsis:

This poetic film weaves together childhood images, meditative musings and documentary footage as we follow the journey of director Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann's conversion to Islam. She shares with us her strong affinity to Rumi poetry and guides us through her creative process as she is tasked with making a film about the building of a new port in Lamu, Kenya. As she gets lost in the creation of a film she didn't want to make, she instead uses her own experiences and connections she builds with a local family in Lamu to turn the story into her own spiritual voyage.