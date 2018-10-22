* × Change Settings

New Moon

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 27th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
?
new New Moon poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 27th October 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This poetic film weaves together childhood images, meditative musings and documentary footage as we follow the journey of director Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann's conversion to Islam. She shares with us her strong affinity to Rumi poetry and guides us through her creative process as she is tasked with making a film about the building of a new port in Lamu, Kenya. As she gets lost in the creation of a film she didn't want to make, she instead uses her own experiences and connections she builds with a local family in Lamu to turn the story into her own spiritual voyage.

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:29 22nd October 2018