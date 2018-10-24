* × Change Settings

5 Weddings

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
?
new 5 Weddings poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Friday 26th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 1st November 2018.

Directed by:

Namrata Singh Gujral

Written by:

Denise Cruz-Castino, Andy Glickman and Namrata Singh Gujral

Produced by:

Nayomi Cooper and Namrata Singh Gujral

Starring:

Nargis Fakhri, Rajkummar Rao, Bo Derek, Candy Clark, Anneliese van der Pol and Suvinder Vicky

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An American journalist travels to India for what she thinks will be an easy magazine feature on Bollywood weddings, only to have the assignment interrupted by a cop, who is convinced there is journalistic espionage behind the innocent magazine article. As the coverage of Bollywood weddings unfolds, so does a colorful mosaic of lost loves, transgender tangles and culture clashes along the heartfelt journey of life, symbolized by the universal ups and downs of a wedding celebration.

Reviews

5 Weddings Cast

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri headshot

Date of Birth:

20 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

5 Weddings

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga5 Weddings

Bo Derek

Bo Derek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

5 Weddings

Candy Clark

Candy Clark headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

5 Weddings

Anneliese van der Pol

Anneliese van der Pol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

5 Weddings

Suvinder Vicky

Suvinder Vicky headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

5 Weddings

