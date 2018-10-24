The Necromancer

Movie Synopsis:

After a furious and violent battle, Logan and his surviving friends, decide to follow their captain Bernard and escape from the imminent battle at Waterloo. Fearing Napoleon is about to win, they flee to Germany, before planning to head North to the coast. A short cut through the notorious Black Forest is suggested, but upon arrival and the appearance of an injured soldier, all is not as it seems. The deeper into the forest they go, the further their thoughts wander, until reality and fantasy collide and they meet the evil that waits for them. Have you ever thought, what might happen if you eat your own words? Words written on rocks? What if the screams of the dead, filled your head? Make your best friend not see another thing? War is a horror that can't be unseen, it may even break a man's soul.