What Walaa Wants

Saturday 27th October 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Christy Garland

Matt Code, Christy Garland, Anne Köhncke and Justine Pimlott

Documentary

Arabic

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank, while her mother was in prison, Walaa is determined to survive basic training to become one of the few women on the Palestinian Security Forces - not easy for a girl who breaks all the rules. Following Walaa from 15 to 21, with an intimate POV and the exuberant energy of its subject, this is the story of a young woman navigating formidable obstacles, learning which rules to break and follow, and disproving the negative predictions from her surroundings and the world at large.

Last update was at 07:46 24th October 2018