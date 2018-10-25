* × Change Settings

More Human Than Human

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 28th October 2018
Directed by:

Tommy Pallotta and Femke Wolting

Written by:

Tommy Pallotta and Femke Wolting

Produced by:

Bruno Felix, Tommy Pallotta, Bart Van Langendonck and Femke Wolting

Starring:

Nick Bostrom, Justine Cassell, Albert Chi, Brian Christian, Robert Epstein and David Hanson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

More Human Than Human explores the promises and the complex role of Artificial Intelligence in today's world and the consequences of those promises becoming reality. In this feature length documentary the filmmaker attempts to build an intelligent robot to see if it can replace him as the film director. Will our creation, infinitely smarter, interconnected and possibly self-aware, render humanity obsolete.

Nick Bostrom

Justine Cassell

Albert Chi

Brian Christian

Robert Epstein

David Hanson

