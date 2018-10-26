* × Change Settings

Await Further Instructions

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Monday 29th October 2018
Directed by:

Johnny Kevorkian

Written by:

Gavin Williams

Produced by:

Alan Latham and Jack Tarling

Starring:

Sam Gittins, Neerja Naik, Abigail Cruttenden, David Bradley, Grant Masters and Holly Weston

Genres:

Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's Christmas Day and the Milgram family wake to find a mysterious black substance surrounding their house. Something monumental is clearly happening right outside their door, but what exactly - an industrial accident, a terrorist attack, nuclear war? Descending into terrified arguments, they turn on the television, desperate for any information. On screen a message glows ominously: 'Stay Indoors and Await Further Instructions'. As the television exerts an ever more sinister grip, their paranoia escalates into bloody carnage.

Reviews

Await Further Instructions Cast

