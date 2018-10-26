* × Change Settings

Hot Scent

UK Iranian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 29th October 2018
new Hot Scent poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At UK Iranian Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Ali Ebrahimi

Starring:

Mehrdad Sedighian, Khatereh Asadi, Shiva Makinian, Shahram Haghighat Doust, Bahareh Kian Afshar and Sima Tirandaz

Language:

Farsi

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hot Scent is a tale of generational gap, a contrast evident in 20 year old Maryam's attitudes and her strict parents'. Returning home past the curfew after spending time with her boyfriend, she is forced to stay overnight at a friend's to avoid trouble with her father. However, trouble follows her as she is now thrown into the lives and strangers.

Reviews

Hot Scent Cast

