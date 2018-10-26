* × Change Settings

Videoman Videomannen

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 29th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
Directed by:

Kristian A. Söderström

Written by:

Kristian A. Söderström

Produced by:

Sebastian O. Carlsson and Jim Lindmark

Starring:

Stefan Sauk, Lena Nilsson, Morgan Alling, Martin Wallström, Sven Wollter and Helena Jansson

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A VHS collector with a drinking problem finds a valuable movie that could save him from eviction. When the movie gets stolen he starts a desperate hunt for a perpetrator. An alcoholic woman obsessed with the 80s is a victim of work place bullying and struggles to develop a relationship with her grown up daughter. These outsiders joined by nostalgia and broken dreams starts a romance and make each other self aware, a step in the right direction when trying to solve their respective problems.

