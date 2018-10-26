* × Change Settings

Feline

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 30th October 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Joan Fuentealsaz

Written by:

Benjamin Farry

Produced by:

Jona Thompson

Starring:

Tom Forbes, Katy Reece and Archie Renaux

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

David has found what appears to be the perfect summer job as a grounds keeper on a lavish country estate. He has the summer to himself and the opportunity to contemplate the next stage of his life. Only David isn't alone. When he meets James, a charismatic manipulator; and Grace, the beautiful, enigmatic but complex daughter of the homeowners, David's solitary summer begins to darken. James and Grace are keen to have fun, only this isn't the kind of innocent fun that David is used to and events soon begin to take a sinister turn.

