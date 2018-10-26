Movie Synopsis:

David has found what appears to be the perfect summer job as a grounds keeper on a lavish country estate. He has the summer to himself and the opportunity to contemplate the next stage of his life. Only David isn't alone. When he meets James, a charismatic manipulator; and Grace, the beautiful, enigmatic but complex daughter of the homeowners, David's solitary summer begins to darken. James and Grace are keen to have fun, only this isn't the kind of innocent fun that David is used to and events soon begin to take a sinister turn.