Happy as Lazzaro Lazzaro felice

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 30th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
new Happy as Lazzaro poster
Directed by:

Alice Rohrwacher

Written by:

Alice Rohrwacher

Produced by:

Carlo Cresto-Dina, Viola Fügen, Gregory Gajos, Michel Merkt, Pierre-François Piet, Olivier Père, Tiziana Soudani and Michael Weber

Starring:

Adriano Tardiolo, Agnese Graziani, Luca Chikovani, Alba Rohrwacher, Sergi López and Natalino Balasso

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is the tale of a meeting between Lazzaro, a young peasant so good that he is often mistaken for simple-minded, and Tancredi, a young nobleman cursed by his imagination. Life in their isolated pastoral village Inviolata is dominated by the terrible Marchesa Alfonsina de Luna, the queen of cigarettes. A loyal bond is sealed when Tancredi asks Lazzaro to help him orchestrate his own kidnapping. This strange and improbable alliance is a revelation for Lazzaro. A friendship so precious that it will travel in time and transport Lazzaro in search of Tancredi. His first time in the big city, Lazzaro is like a fragment of the past lost in the modern world.

Reviews

Happy as Lazzaro Cast

Adriano Tardiolo

Adriano Tardiolo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Happy as Lazzaro

Agnese Graziani

Agnese Graziani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Happy as Lazzaro

Luca Chikovani

Luca Chikovani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Happy as Lazzaro

Alba Rohrwacher

Alba Rohrwacher headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AngeloHappy as Lazzaro

Sergi López

Sergi López headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Happy as Lazzaro

Natalino Balasso

Natalino Balasso headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Happy as Lazzaro

