The Fog

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 30th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
?
new The Fog poster
Contains strong horror. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 30th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 3rd November 2018.

Directed by:

John Carpenter

Written by:

John Carpenter and Debra Hill

Produced by:

Debra Hill

Starring:

Adrienne Barbeau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janet Leigh, John Houseman, Tom Atkins and James Canning

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As the centennial of the small town of Antonio Bay, California approaches, paranormal activity begins to occur at midnight. 100 years ago, the wealthy leper Blake bought the clipper ship Elizabeth Dane and sailed with his people to form a leper colony. However, while sailing through a thick fog, they were deliberately misguided by a campfire onshore, steering the course of the ship toward the light and crashing it against the rocks. While the town's residents prepare to celebrate, the victims of this heinous crime that the town's founders committed rise from the sea to claim retribution. Under cover of the ominous glowing fog, they carry out their vicious attacks, searching for what is rightly theirs.

Reviews

The Fog Cast

Adrienne Barbeau

Adrienne Barbeau headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fog

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

HalloweenEscape from New YorkThe Fog

Janet Leigh

Janet Leigh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fog

John Houseman

John Houseman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fog

Tom Atkins

Tom Atkins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fog

James Canning

James Canning headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fog

Last update was at 08:34 29th October 2018