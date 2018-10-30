* × Change Settings

Eastern Memories G. J. Ramstedtin maailma

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 31st October 2018
new Eastern Memories poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Martti Kaartinen and Niklas Kullström

Written by:

Martti Kaartinen, Niklas Kullström and Gustaf John Ramstedt

Produced by:

Niklas Kullström

Starring:

Michael O'Flaherty and Frank Skog

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A journey through Mongolia, Japan, China and South Korea, narrated by the journals of Finnish linguist, diplomat and journeyman GJ. Ramstedt (1873-1950).

Reviews

Eastern Memories Cast

