* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Nelson Mandela: A True Pan-africanist

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 31st October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
?
new Nelson Mandela: A True Pan-africanist poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 31st October 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Faith Isiakpere

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This year marks the centenary of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela's birth and this affectionate documentary, focused on Mandela's pan-Africal journeys and influences, offers an insight into the man that became a much-loved international symbol of freedom and forgiveness. Through a compilation of archival footage, animation and interviews with politicians, activists and artists, this film explores his legacy and the influence he had not only in South Africa, but across the whole African continent. It shows his political stature and influence, combined with his unique and well-known sense of humour, traits that set him apart in the world of modern politics. Using the voices of young and older generations the film weaves together a tapestry of personal anecdotes and critical reflections on the South Africa he left behind.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Nelson Mandela: A True Pan-africanist is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Nelson Mandela: A True Pan-africanist.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:38 30th October 2018