Nelson Mandela: A True Pan-africanist

Movie Synopsis:

This year marks the centenary of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela's birth and this affectionate documentary, focused on Mandela's pan-Africal journeys and influences, offers an insight into the man that became a much-loved international symbol of freedom and forgiveness. Through a compilation of archival footage, animation and interviews with politicians, activists and artists, this film explores his legacy and the influence he had not only in South Africa, but across the whole African continent. It shows his political stature and influence, combined with his unique and well-known sense of humour, traits that set him apart in the world of modern politics. Using the voices of young and older generations the film weaves together a tapestry of personal anecdotes and critical reflections on the South Africa he left behind.