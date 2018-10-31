* × Change Settings

7 Emotions 7 Uczuc

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 1st November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
Contains strong language, sex references and suicide references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Marek Koterski

Written by:

Marek Koterski

Produced by:

Jacek Kulczycki, Wlodzimierz Niderhaus and Magdalena Zimecka

Starring:

Michal Koterski, Marcin Dorocinski, Katarzyna Figura, Malgorzata Bogdanska, Violetta Arlak and Mateusz Banasiuk

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fear, anger, sadness, joy, disgust, jealousy, shame. Adas Miauczynski returns to his childhood, when - like most of us - he had a big problem with naming the accompanying emotions. To improve the quality of his adult life, he decides to return to that not-as it turns out-carefree period to learn to experience the seven basic feelings. This extremely unpredictable journey to the past abounds in a series of hilarious, even comic situations, but it also carries the power of emotion and reflection.

7 Emotions Cast

Last update was at 08:44 31st October 2018