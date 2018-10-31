Fear, anger, sadness, joy, disgust, jealousy, shame. Adas Miauczynski returns to his childhood, when - like most of us - he had a big problem with naming the accompanying emotions. To improve the quality of his adult life, he decides to return to that not-as it turns out-carefree period to learn to experience the seven basic feelings. This extremely unpredictable journey to the past abounds in a series of hilarious, even comic situations, but it also carries the power of emotion and reflection.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
7 Emotions
Unknown
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
7 Emotions
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
7 Emotions
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
7 Emotions
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
7 Emotions
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
7 Emotions