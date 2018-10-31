* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

L'animale

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 1st November 2018
new L'animale poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Katharina Mückstein

Written by:

Katharina Mückstein

Produced by:

Nikolaus Geyrhalter, Markus Glaser, Michael Kitzberger, Flavio Marchetti, Katharina Mückstein, Michael Schindegger, Natalie Schwager and Wolfgang Widerhofer

Starring:

Sophie Stockinger, Kathrin Resetarits, Dominik Warta, Julia Franz Richter, Jack Hofer and Dominic Marcus Singer

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Riding on their tuned-up bikes, Mati and her posse of male friends intimidate their neighborhood and harass the girls. In their village, they rule. But when her closest pal Sebastian falls in love with Mati and her enemy Carla unexpectedly turns into a friend, Mati is in danger of losing her standing among her male friends. Meanwhile Mati's parents have a decision to make: What's more important, appearances or reality.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on L'animale.

L'animale Cast

Sophie Stockinger

Sophie Stockinger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

L'animale

Kathrin Resetarits

Kathrin Resetarits headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

L'animale

Dominik Warta

Dominik Warta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

L'animale

Julia Franz Richter

Julia Franz Richter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

L'animale

Jack Hofer

Jack Hofer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

L'animale

Dominic Marcus Singer

Dominic Marcus Singer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

L'animale

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:44 31st October 2018