Microhabitat

Movie Synopsis:

This film is about a young woman who suffered a deep depression, the only way to deal with it is binge drinking and chain smoking. But when the Korean government raised the prices of cigarettes so high that she simply couldn't afford the price hikes, she decided to give up her house and used the money to keep buying cigarettes and liquor. By losing her house, she thought she could ask her friends one by one to sleep in their own rooms in turns. But her wishful thinking would be a tough test between her and her friends. When reality became a daily difficulty to deal with regularly, there might no friendship can survive or, vice versa?