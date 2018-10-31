* × Change Settings

The Snarling

Festival of Terror Release Date

Thursday 1st November 2018
new The Snarling poster
Contains very strong language and strong gore. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Pablo Raybould

Written by:

Pablo Raybould

Produced by:

Ben Manning and Pablo Raybould

Starring:

Laurence Saunders, Chris Simmons, Ben Manning, Pablo Raybould, Ste Johnston and Joel Beckett

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a cursed new horror film is being made in their village, locals Les, Mike & Bob see their chance to cash in and get famous. As the local Detective Inspector and his hapless sergeant Haskins eventually trace a link in recent bloody mutilations to the film, the race is on to stop the killings before our local heroes get caught up in the real blood and guts.

The Snarling Cast

Laurence Saunders

Laurence Saunders headshot

Chris Simmons

Chris Simmons headshot

Ben Manning

Ben Manning headshot

Pablo Raybould

Pablo Raybould headshot

Ste Johnston

Ste Johnston headshot

Joel Beckett

Joel Beckett headshot

