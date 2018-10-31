The Snarling

When a cursed new horror film is being made in their village, locals Les, Mike & Bob see their chance to cash in and get famous. As the local Detective Inspector and his hapless sergeant Haskins eventually trace a link in recent bloody mutilations to the film, the race is on to stop the killings before our local heroes get caught up in the real blood and guts.
