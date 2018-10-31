Movie Synopsis:

We Are The League (How Deep Do You Want It?) is a deep and meaningful feature length documentary about (officially) one of the most offensive bands of all time, The Anti-Nowhere League.



It's the story of four blokes in leather trousers who crawled out of their unlikely home town of Tunbridge Wells in the early 1980s, shoved a carrot up the arse of the post-punk scene, and left a trail of outrage and disgust in their wake - and continue to do so to this day.



Packed full of never-before-seen archive footage - from the League's first ever show at the world-famous Lyceum in London, to clips from Stewart Copeland's legendary lost nouveau-punk art film odyssey So What!, We Are The League (How Deep Do You Want It?) tells the full uncensored story, in the frank and unapologetic words of the original members, of how a biker, a skinhead, a grammar school boy and a Persian exile with no respect for anything, no discernible musical talent and no ambition nevertheless surfed the second wave of punk out of the Garden Of England, all the way around the world - and back again.



They didn't change the face of rock'n'roll, but they sure pissed off a lot of people along the way!