Movie Synopsis:

King of Crime is about Marcus King, an old school gangster, a crime lord, who has left behind old school crime. He has manoeuvred his business into the leafy lanes of the suburbs and now, in place of pimps and dealers, his team consists of the best graduate geeks that money can bribe. No brothels, no casinos and no drugs - he's dragged serious, organised crime well and truly into the twenty-first century. From credit card cloning and skimming to Internet spamming and scamming, he is the king of Cyber Land.