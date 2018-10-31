* × Change Settings

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new King of Crime poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when King of Crime is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Matt Gambell

Written by:

Linda Dunscombe

Produced by:

Linda Dunscombe and James Welling

Starring:

Mark Wingett, Claire King, Rachel Bright, Nicholas Brendon, Vas Blackwood and Jonno Davies

Genres:

Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

King of Crime is about Marcus King, an old school gangster, a crime lord, who has left behind old school crime. He has manoeuvred his business into the leafy lanes of the suburbs and now, in place of pimps and dealers, his team consists of the best graduate geeks that money can bribe. No brothels, no casinos and no drugs - he's dragged serious, organised crime well and truly into the twenty-first century. From credit card cloning and skimming to Internet spamming and scamming, he is the king of Cyber Land.

Reviews

Last update was at 08:44 31st October 2018