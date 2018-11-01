* × Change Settings

My View: Clem Burke

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 3rd November 2018
new My View: Clem Burke poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Philip Sansom

Produced by:

Rupert Sansom

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

THE BEATS THAT DROVE BLONDIE An access all areas documentary with Clem Burke, a look back at 40 years on the road and performing with one of the worlds most iconic bands. Clem Burke is the drummer behind multi-platinum selling band BLONDIE. His signature beats have brought millions to the dance floor and his unique approach to playing has seen him accompany an endless list of artists from Bob Dylan to The Eurythmics. We follow Clem on the road, playing as hard as ever in this access all areas documentary. Feel the energy behind the kit as Clem plays with Blondie at Hyde park to 80,000 people and witness his tireless work ethic at The Cavern Club for Beatles week, where he plays 5 gigs in 24 hrs. Exclusive interviews from Dave Stewart, Chris Stein, Hugh Cornwall, Glen Matlock, Bob Gruen and many more put the spotlight on one of rock 'n' rolls most enigmatic unsung heroes - Clem Burke the Doctor of Rock.

