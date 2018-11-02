* × Change Settings

The Poet and the Boy Si-e-nui sa-rang

London Korean FIlm Festival Release Date

Saturday 3rd November 2018
Directed by:

Yang-hee Kim

Starring:

Ik-joon Yang, Hye-jin Jeon and Ga-ram Jung

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A married poet in South Korea falls for a teenage boy who works at the local doughnut shop.

