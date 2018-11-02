* × Change Settings

The Shower So-na-gi

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 3rd November 2018
Directed by:

Jae-hoon Ahn

Produced by:

Sang-wook Lee and Ji-Hyeon Park

Starring:

Kang-min No and Eun-soo Shin

Genre:

Animation

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This sensitive, painterly evocation of two children's life experiences will introduce new viewers to an iconic Korean short story by Hwang Sun-Won. Originally published in the 1950s, Hwang's story depicts a country boy's curiosity about a girl from Seoul, who plays alone by a stream. The animated version, directed by Ahn Jae-Hoon and Han Hye-Jin, fondly shows the endless moments of childhood. The youngsters' emotions run far deeper than the inarticulate words they have to express them. Note how the boy's deepest emotional shock is conveyed on screen.

The Shower Cast

Kang-min No

Kang-min No headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shower

Eun-soo Shin

Eun-soo Shin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shower

