What is the nature of childhood resilience? Sisters Jin and Bin, ages 6 and 3, live with their mother. Jin likes school and does well. One day, their mother leaves the girls with their father's sister, a woman they do not know. The mother seeks a reconciliation with their father. She leaves them a plastic piggy bank, promising to return when the bank is full. The girls scrub and clean for their aunt, a tippler who's often cranky and complaining. She gives them a few coins for their work. They earn more money catching, grilling, and selling grasshoppers. They miss their mother. The bank fills. They watch for her from a mound of dirt. Will she return? Will stoic faces give way to a smile? Written by
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Treeless Mountain
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Treeless Mountain
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Treeless Mountain
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Treeless Mountain
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Treeless Mountain
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Treeless Mountain