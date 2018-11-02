* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Treeless Mountain Na-moo-eobs-neun san

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 3rd November 2018
new Treeless Mountain poster
Contains infrequent mild language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Korean Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

So Yong Kim

Written by:

So Yong Kim

Produced by:

Bradley Rust Gray, Ben Howe, Lars Knudsen and Jay Van Hoy

Starring:

Chae Gil Byung, Jung Gil Ja, Shin Hyun Je, Kim Mi Jung, Hee-yeon Kim and Il-Woo Kim

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What is the nature of childhood resilience? Sisters Jin and Bin, ages 6 and 3, live with their mother. Jin likes school and does well. One day, their mother leaves the girls with their father's sister, a woman they do not know. The mother seeks a reconciliation with their father. She leaves them a plastic piggy bank, promising to return when the bank is full. The girls scrub and clean for their aunt, a tippler who's often cranky and complaining. She gives them a few coins for their work. They earn more money catching, grilling, and selling grasshoppers. They miss their mother. The bank fills. They watch for her from a mound of dirt. Will she return? Will stoic faces give way to a smile? Written by

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Treeless Mountain.

Treeless Mountain Cast

Chae Gil Byung

Chae Gil Byung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Treeless Mountain

Jung Gil Ja

Jung Gil Ja headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Treeless Mountain

Shin Hyun Je

Shin Hyun Je headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Treeless Mountain

Kim Mi Jung

Kim Mi Jung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Treeless Mountain

Hee-yeon Kim

Hee-yeon Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Treeless Mountain

Il-Woo Kim

Il-Woo Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Treeless Mountain

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:17 2nd November 2018