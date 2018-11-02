Farewell Ella Bella

Movie Synopsis:

For Ella (24), the death of her alcoholic father leaves her with nothing but debt and the bitter memory of a complicated past. Abandoned by her mother at a young age, she has sacrificed her life, opportunities and love to care for a man she resents but is now left adrift in the world after his passing. The re-emergence of her nomadic godfather, Neo (46), at her father's cremation gives Ella the opportunity to discover a better future for herself in Johannesburg. She also decides that she will bury his ashes at her childhood home in Jo'burg. Neo is a trumpeter who plays small gigs across the country. He spends his life in his trusted old car- never putting down roots and never being responsible for anyone other than himself. In agreeing to drive Ella from her home in Beaufort- West to Johannesburg, he is finally learning to take responsibility as their journey together forces Ella to confront her past instead of merely running away from it.