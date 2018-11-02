* × Change Settings

Farewell Ella Bella

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 4th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Sunday 4th November 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Lwazi Mvusi

Written by:

Lwazi Mvusi

Produced by:

Tsholo Mashile

Starring:

Jay Anstey, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Lionel Newton, Mary-Anne Barlow, Katlego Danke and Noluthando Meje

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For Ella (24), the death of her alcoholic father leaves her with nothing but debt and the bitter memory of a complicated past. Abandoned by her mother at a young age, she has sacrificed her life, opportunities and love to care for a man she resents but is now left adrift in the world after his passing. The re-emergence of her nomadic godfather, Neo (46), at her father's cremation gives Ella the opportunity to discover a better future for herself in Johannesburg. She also decides that she will bury his ashes at her childhood home in Jo'burg. Neo is a trumpeter who plays small gigs across the country. He spends his life in his trusted old car- never putting down roots and never being responsible for anyone other than himself. In agreeing to drive Ella from her home in Beaufort- West to Johannesburg, he is finally learning to take responsibility as their journey together forces Ella to confront her past instead of merely running away from it.

Reviews

Farewell Ella Bella Cast

