RocKabul

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 4th November 2018
new RocKabul poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Directed by:

Travis Beard

Written by:

Travis Beard, Daniel Fermer and Pavel Lopez

Produced by:

Travis Beard, Bridget Callow-Wright, Christian Falch, Leslie Knott, Torstein Parelius and Brooke Tia Silcox

Starring:

Travis Beard and Mohd Qais Shaghasy

Genres:

Documentary, Music, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Today, Afghans are one of the largest migrant populations fleeing their country for Europe/the West. Since 2002 the international community has injected more than a trillion dollars into Afghanistan. What went wrong? This film examines the counter insurgency/ culture campaign that the US government [and others] waged. Told through the eyes of Afghan youth, who start the country's first ever heavy metal band and an adventurous Australian, who created a Western style music scene in the capital - Kabul. Will head banging, disenchanted Afghans win the hearts and minds of their peers or will the Taliban come back from the grave.

Reviews

RocKabul Cast

Last update was at 10:17 2nd November 2018