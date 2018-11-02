* × Change Settings

The Princess and the Matchmaker Gung-hab

London Korean FIlm Festival Release Date

Sunday 4th November 2018
new The Princess and the Matchmaker poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Korean FIlm Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Hong Chang-Pyo

Written by:

Lee Hyung-Duk

Produced by:

Kang-jin Lee and Bang Mi-Jung

Starring:

Jun-ho Choi, Minho Choi, Woo-sik Choi, Bok-rae Jo, Kim Joo-Hun and Da-Yeong Ju

Genres:

Comedy, History, Romance

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Princess Songhwa refuses her fate of marrying someone who matches her marital harmony. There are 4 men on her future husband list with different fate signs. Refusing her fate, she decides to leave the palace and find her husband by herself. Seo Do Yoon is a person who interprets marital harmony signs. He is very skilled at his craft and, consequently, selected as the one to read the marital harmony signs between Princess Songhwa and the 4 men on her husband list.

Reviews

The Princess and the Matchmaker Cast

Jun-ho Choi

Jun-ho Choi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Princess and the Matchmaker

Minho Choi

Minho Choi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Princess and the Matchmaker

Woo-sik Choi

Woo-sik Choi headshot

Date of Birth:

26 March 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Princess and the Matchmaker

Bok-rae Jo

Bok-rae Jo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Princess and the Matchmaker

Kim Joo-Hun

Kim Joo-Hun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Princess and the Matchmaker

Da-Yeong Ju

Da-Yeong Ju headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Princess and the Matchmaker

