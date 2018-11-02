* × Change Settings

The Witness Mok-gyeok-ja

London Korean FIlm Festival Release Date

Tuesday 6th November 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Kyu-Jang Cho

Produced by:

Jeong-Hyun Oh

Starring:

Sung-min Lee, Sang-ho Kim and Kyung Jin

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An ordinary man witnesses a cruel murder and becomes entangled in circumstances out of his control.

Reviews

The Witness Cast

Sung-min Lee

Sung-min Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Witness

Sang-ho Kim

Sang-ho Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The NegotiationThe Witness

Kyung Jin

Kyung Jin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Witness

