Never Stop - A Music That Resists

Movie Synopsis:

This film shows us a paradoxical story: how the exorcism force of this creative movement of Detroit techno and the creation - by each of its pioneers - of their independent labels allowed an underground culture to resonate worldwide. How a creative force, building on new attitudes towards the world of technology and electronic communication, enabled a DIY economic utopia to become a reality. How, facing an almost unbearable environment daily, the only way out for these musicians has been to build capacity to develop creativity and effervescent freedom while maintaining endearing human qualities. How - knowing that these labels now exist for thirty years - their attitude and approach can be an example to many of us. Finally, how to defeat! Detroit city is being reborn.