Deep in Vogue

Queer Media Festival Release Date

Saturday 3rd November 2018
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Amy Watson and Dennis Keighron-Foster

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Deep In Vogue celebrates the colourful, queer, emotional and political stories of Northern Vogue and its people. Synonymous with the black, gay ballrooms of 1980s New York this documentary asks why we need Vogue in Manchester now more than ever.

Last update was at 15:55 3rd November 2018