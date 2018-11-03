* × Change Settings

Grown Up

London Korean FIlm Festival Release Date

Wednesday 7th November 2018
new Grown Up poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jang Hyeyeong

Starring:

Yoon Jeongmin and Jang Hyeyeong

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Since being sent to a home for people with disabilities at the age of 13, Hyejeong has spent more than half of her life away from her family. Reflecting on the lack of agency Hyejeong has had over the decisions made in her life, her older sister Hyeyoung decides to bring her back to Seoul and make a film as they adjust to their new life together. Encountering bureaucratic obstacles and trying out schools for her, Hyeyoung discovers she has a lot to learn about Hyejeong's needs, as well as her own. As Hyejeong knocks back coffee like there's no tomorrow, the sisters bond over music, and Hyeyoung considers the pressures and expectations put on carers, and the importance of having a supportive community.

Occasionally turning the camera on the sisters' friends, Grown Up is a tender and intimate film that is not afraid to show vulnerability and explore the mistakes made along the way.

Reviews

Grown Up Cast

Yoon Jeongmin

Yoon Jeongmin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Grown Up

Jang Hyeyeong

Jang Hyeyeong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Grown Up

