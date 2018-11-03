* × Change Settings

Anorac

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 8th November 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Gruffydd Davies

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A cinematic document of Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens' musical road trip across his native land. Travelling by train, bus and taxi from Cardiff to Ceredigion, Clwyd to Caernarfon, and the Eisteddfod to Portmeirion's Festival No6, he meets the artists who opt for a minority language over the music industry's anglophone default setting.

Via detours to vinyl racks and venues, Stephens uncovers a world of bards and beatboxers, Sixties trailblazers and creative superstars, folk duos and restless troubadours, rock bands, punks and sonic refuseniks. Performers including Gwenno, the Joy Formidable, 9Bach, Mr Phormula and Stephens' heroes Meic Stevens, Dave Datblygu and Gruff Rhys offer songs and insights as they ponder progress and nostalgia, history and poetry, nationalism's pride and its darker side, the local and the global.

