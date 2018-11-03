* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dirt Road to Lafayette

Inverness Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 8th November 2018
new Dirt Road to Lafayette poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Dirt Road to Lafayette is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Kenneth Glenaan

Written by:

James Kelman

Produced by:

Marcus Lyle Brown, Yvette Marie Brown and Carole Sheridan

Starring:

Neil Sutcliffe, David O'Hara, Margo Moorer, David Hayman, Jill Jane Clements and Julia Deon Ceasar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Murdo, 15, and his father, Tom, journey from Scotland to North Alabama to visit their American/Scots relatives after the death of his mother. Murdo is an accordion player but has not played since his mother passed. He meets an old lady called Queen Monzee-ay who plays accordion. She rekindles his interest in music and invites him play a gig with her. The music becomes a wedge which drives itself between him and his father, who out of the best intentions tries to control him. Eventually Murdo transcends his father and follows the music.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dirt Road to Lafayette.

Dirt Road to Lafayette Cast

Neil Sutcliffe

Neil Sutcliffe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirt Road to Lafayette

David O'Hara

David O'Hara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirt Road to Lafayette

Margo Moorer

Margo Moorer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirt Road to Lafayette

David Hayman

David Hayman headshot

Date of Birth:

1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fisherman's FriendsDirt Road to Lafayette

Jill Jane Clements

Jill Jane Clements headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirt Road to Lafayette

Julia Deon Ceasar

Julia Deon Ceasar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirt Road to Lafayette

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:55 3rd November 2018