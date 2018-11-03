Dirt Road to Lafayette

Movie Synopsis:

Murdo, 15, and his father, Tom, journey from Scotland to North Alabama to visit their American/Scots relatives after the death of his mother. Murdo is an accordion player but has not played since his mother passed. He meets an old lady called Queen Monzee-ay who plays accordion. She rekindles his interest in music and invites him play a gig with her. The music becomes a wedge which drives itself between him and his father, who out of the best intentions tries to control him. Eventually Murdo transcends his father and follows the music.