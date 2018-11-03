* × Change Settings

The Experimental City

DocHouse Release Date

Thursday 8th November 2018
Directed by:

Chad Freidrichs

Produced by:

Chad Freidrichs

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the 1960s, renowned scientist, inventor and comic-strip author Athelstan Spilhaus, dreams of a new kind of city environment. Alarmed by a growing environmental crisis in America, he designs a domed metropolis where technology and innovative design eradicate the excessive pollution and waste levels typical in contemporary cityscapes.

Spilhaus receives funding and support from high government officials, prominent scientists and political insiders to build 'The Experimental City' in rural Minnesota. Yet his utopian dream is halted with resistance from rural residents and state conservationists, who are driven by mistrust and pessimism.

Reviews

