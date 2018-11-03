In the 1960s, renowned scientist, inventor and comic-strip author Athelstan Spilhaus, dreams of a new kind of city environment. Alarmed by a growing environmental crisis in America, he designs a domed metropolis where technology and innovative design eradicate the excessive pollution and waste levels typical in contemporary cityscapes.
Spilhaus receives funding and support from high government officials, prominent scientists and political insiders to build 'The Experimental City' in rural Minnesota. Yet his utopian dream is halted with resistance from rural residents and state conservationists, who are driven by mistrust and pessimism.