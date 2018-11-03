* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

303 Squadron Dywizjon 303

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new 303 Squadron poster
Contains brief strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when 303 Squadron is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Denis Delic

Written by:

Chris Burdza, Arkady Fiedler, Tomasz Kepski and Jacek Samojlowicz

Produced by:

Radoslaw Miskiewicz and Jacek Samojlowicz

Starring:

Piotr Adamczyk, Kirk Barker, Maciej Cymorek, Nik Goldman, Antoni Królikowski and Marcin Kwasny

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is the story of the highly regarded fighter squadron, in which served mainly airmen from Poland, in the history of aerial combat and their heroic defence of England during WW2, Battle of Britain against Nazi attacks. The 303 Squadron shot three times more Luftwaffe planes than any other allied squadrons.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when 303 Squadron is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on 303 Squadron.

303 Squadron Cast

Piotr Adamczyk

Piotr Adamczyk headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

303 Squadron

Kirk Barker

Kirk Barker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

303 Squadron

Maciej Cymorek

Maciej Cymorek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

303 Squadron

Nik Goldman

Nik Goldman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

303 Squadron

Antoni Królikowski

Antoni Królikowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

303 Squadron

Marcin Kwasny

Marcin Kwasny headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

303 Squadron

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:55 3rd November 2018