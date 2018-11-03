This is the story of the highly regarded fighter squadron, in which served mainly airmen from Poland, in the history of aerial combat and their heroic defence of England during WW2, Battle of Britain against Nazi attacks. The 303 Squadron shot three times more Luftwaffe planes than any other allied squadrons.
21 March 1972
Unknown
5' 11¾" (1.82 m)
303 Squadron
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
303 Squadron
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
303 Squadron
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
303 Squadron
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
303 Squadron
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
303 Squadron