* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kin

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new Kin poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Kin is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker

Written by:

Jonathan Baker, Josh Baker and Daniel Casey

Produced by:

Jeff Arkuss, Dan Cohen, David Gross, Shawn Levy and Jesse Shapira

Starring:

Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor, Dennis Quaid, Zoë Kravitz, James Franco and Carrie Coon

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young boy finds a powerful otherworldly weapon, which he uses to save his older adoptive brother from a crew of thugs. Before long, the two of them are also pursued by federal agents and mysterious mercenaries aiming to reclaim their asset.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Kin is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kin.

Kin Cast

Myles Truitt

Myles Truitt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kin

Jack Reynor

Jack Reynor headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron HeartOn the Basis of SexKinThe Jungle Book

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kin

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldKin

James Franco

James Franco headshot

Date of Birth:

19 April 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Buster ScruggsKin

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon headshot

Date of Birth:

24 January 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WidowsKin

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:55 3rd November 2018