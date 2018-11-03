A young boy finds a powerful otherworldly weapon, which he uses to save his older adoptive brother from a crew of thugs. Before long, the two of them are also pursued by federal agents and mysterious mercenaries aiming to reclaim their asset.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kin
23 January 1992
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
The Man With the Iron HeartOn the Basis of SexKinThe Jungle Book
9 April 1954
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Kin
1 December 1988
Unknown
5' 1" (1.55 m)
19 April 1978
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
24 January 1981
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
WidowsKin