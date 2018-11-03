* × Change Settings

Little Tickles Les chatouilles

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new Little Tickles poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Andréa Bescond and Eric Métayer

Written by:

Andréa Bescond and Eric Métayer

Produced by:

Nadia Khamlichi, François Kraus, Martin Metz, Denis Pineau-Valencienne and Adrian Politowski

Starring:

Andréa Bescond, Karin Viard, Clovis Cornillac, Pierre Deladonchamps, Grégory Montel and Carole Franck

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

-Odette has eight years, she likes to dance and draw. Why distrust of a friend of his parents who offers her to "play to chatouilles"? Once become adult, Odette releases its word, and plunges body and soul in her career as a dancer, in the vortex of the life.

Reviews

Last update was at 15:55 3rd November 2018