Anne Clark, an icon of music history and a terrific pioneer of spoken word art, has been on stage for more than 30 years. It transforms language into unique music. Since the early 1980s, New Wave classics such as Our Darkness and Sleeper In Metropolis have provided a thrill of excitement that has inspired generations of musicians. Her analog synthesizer sounds made the gloomy poet a pioneer of techno. After drastic confrontations with her record company, she disappeared from the musical scene and re-invented herself in the quiet solitude of Norway.
Anne Clark: I'll Walk Out Into Tomorrow