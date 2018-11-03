Farewell My Indian Soldier

Movie Synopsis:

This is docu-fiction, the story of Indian soldiers through the eyes of love and human affection. During their furlough on French barns, some Indian soldiers and French women developed affection for each other, and children were born. These Indo-French children became the victims of a taboo, because of which most people avoided them. This film is inspired by the story of one such child. In this film, a young girl, a descendant of an unknown Indian soldier and his French hostess, journeys across France, Belgium, England and India, and weaves around it the fascinating story of Indian soldiers in WW1.