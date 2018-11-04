* × Change Settings

Celeste

Inverness Film Festival Release Date

Friday 9th November 2018
new Celeste poster
Directed by:

Ben Hackworth

Written by:

Bille Brown and Ben Hackworth

Produced by:

Lizzette Atkins and Raphael Cocks

Starring:

Radha Mitchell, Thomas Cocquerel, Nadine Garner, Odessa Young, Emm Wiseman and Danielle Aquilina

Genres:

Drama, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Celeste is a love story set in the tropical splendor of far north Queensland. It is a story of a family falling apart coming together again and their last chance to keep a decaying world alive. Celeste is a renowned opera diva who retired early for the man she loved to live on a crumbling and beautiful estate in the heart of a rainforest in Far North Queensland. Ten years after the tragic death of her husband Celeste is set to return to the stage for her final performance. Her stepson Jack, still haunted by the past, arrives amidst the preparations for the performance and finds Celeste is as he remembered. Celeste wants Jack to stay at the estate, but needs him to perform one last request. Celeste is set in a bohemian world of opera and showcases a stunning and unseen part of the world.

Celeste Cast

Radha Mitchell

Radha Mitchell headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

