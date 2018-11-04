* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Namme

Inverness Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 10th November 2018
new Namme poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Namme is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Zaza Khalvashi

Written by:

Zaza Khalvashi

Produced by:

Ieva Norviliene and Sulkhan Turmanidze

Starring:

Aleko Abashidze, Ednar Bolkvadze, Ramaz Bolkvadze, Mariska Diasamidze and Roin Surmanidze

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Georgian

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ali's family has inherited a mission - taking care of a local healing water and curing sick fellow villagers with it. Three sons are skeptical and only the young daughter Namme stays as the guardian of family traditions. In parallel, a hydro power station is being constructed locally and environmental changes are at stakes. One day the spring water starts to disappear. Father remembers the old tradition: the water will not return unless sacrifice is made.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Namme.

Namme Cast

Aleko Abashidze

Aleko Abashidze headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Namme

Ednar Bolkvadze

Ednar Bolkvadze headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Namme

Ramaz Bolkvadze

Ramaz Bolkvadze headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Namme

Mariska Diasamidze

Mariska Diasamidze headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Namme

Roin Surmanidze

Roin Surmanidze headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Namme

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:47 4th November 2018