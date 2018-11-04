* × Change Settings

Roller Dreams

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 10th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new Roller Dreams poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Roller Dreams is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Kate Hickey

Produced by:

Kate Hickey, Cecilia Ritchie and Diana Ward

Starring:

Mad, Sara Messenger, Terrell Ferguson, Larry Pitts, Jimmy Rich and Duval J. Stowers

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's 1984 and Venice Beach, CA, is at the epicenter of a pop culture explosion. Young people of color seeking refuge from the turmoil of inner city life flock to the eclectic ocean community to create a brand new phenomenon: roller dancing. The talent and vibrant personality of this multicultural roller 'family' draws massive crowds and influences Hollywood. But just as roller dancing flourishes, politics, money and gentrification conspire to take their dreams away.

Reviews

Last update was at 12:47 4th November 2018