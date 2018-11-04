Roller Dreams

It's 1984 and Venice Beach, CA, is at the epicenter of a pop culture explosion. Young people of color seeking refuge from the turmoil of inner city life flock to the eclectic ocean community to create a brand new phenomenon: roller dancing. The talent and vibrant personality of this multicultural roller 'family' draws massive crowds and influences Hollywood. But just as roller dancing flourishes, politics, money and gentrification conspire to take their dreams away.
