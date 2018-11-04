* × Change Settings

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 11th November 2018
Directed by:

Sophie Huber

Written by:

Sophie Huber

Produced by:

Hercli Bundi, Susanne Guggenberger, Sophie Huber and Chiemi Karasawa

Starring:

Ambrose Akinmusire, Art Blakey, John Coltrane, Michael Cuscuna, Miles Davis and Lou Donaldson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

A revelatory, thrilling and emotional journey behind the scenes of Blue Note Records, the pioneering label that gave voice to some of the finest jazz artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.

